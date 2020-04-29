MCO: Couple grateful to tie the knot after waiting for a month

LANGKAWI: Having to postpone their nuptials for more than a month, today marks the most memorable moment for Muhamad Padzeli Aznan and Nor Haslinda Hashim when they become the first couple in the island to tie the knot during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Muhamad Padzeli, 27, and Nor Haslinda, 25, solemnised their marriage at the Langkawi district religious office complex, here, officiated by the district religious officer Sheikh Zainul Mukhtar Abdullah Sirajuddin.

The groom who works at a hotel here said their wedding was originally scheduled on March 27 but had to be postponed following the implementation of the MCO.

“I received a call from the district religious office on Sunday (April 26) and they asked if I still want to proceed with our wedding during the MCO or to further postpone it to a later date. After a discussion with my fiancee then, we decided to solemnise our marriage today,” he said when met by reporters at the complex.

In the meantime, his bride, Nor Haslinda, expressed her happiness and gratitude now that they finally tied the knot after having to postpone their wedding last month.

“When the wedding was postponed I accepted it with an open mind as it was due to the MCO. However, I am really happy today as we have been given permission to get married during the MCO period. Well, as for the wedding reception it will have to wait until MCO ends, only then we will think about it,” said Nor Haslinda, from Kampung Hujung Penarak, Langkawi.

Meanwhile, Syeikh Zainul Mukhtar said that a total of 38 couples have been given approval to hold their akad nikah or marriage solemnisation during the MCO period in Langkawi.

He said a total of five couples would solemnise their marriages in Langkawi today and the solemnisation ceremony for the remaining couples would be conducted in stages, according the dates stipulated.

“The solemnisation ceremony of each couple will only take abut 20 minutes and according the standard operating procedures stipulated during the MCO period,” he added. - Bernama