KUALA LUMPUR: The situation was quieter than usual in the capital and other major cities in the country on the third day of the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

A Bernama survey of major roads in the capital, among them Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Raja Laut and Jalan Tun Razak, found them to be less congested while checks on housing estates nearby also showed that residents were adhering to the MCO and staying put at home.

Although most shops were closed, a self-service laundrette continued to operate despite not being allowed to do so.

Police and other enforcement officers were also seen doing their rounds in the Wangsa Maju and Ampang Jaya areas in Selangor, with crowd movement reported to be very minimal.

Sundry shopkeeper Abdul Halim Zakaria, 60, said he only conducted delivery services while restaurant owner Idris Abdul Malek, 51, said he was only selling packed food for takeaways as allowed under the MCO.

The situation was similar elsewhere in the country, with Johor Police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay saying “most people are obeying the MCO, though there are a few who still gather at eateries”.

In Malacca, State Security and Crime Prevention Department chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said police set up 24-hour road blocks at three main roads in central Malacca as well as three more in Jasin and one in Alor Gajah.

“The road blocks have had an impact although there are still some who are stubborn and continue to give excuses for being on the road,” he said.

Kota Star District Police chief ACP Mohd Rozi Jidin, meanwhile, said police decided to close certain roads here as many still did not heed the MCO.

“We had no choice but to close 15 roads in the district. We first closed the roads from 9am to 1pm. The roads were then reopened for a while before being closed again and we will keep changing the road closure times,” he said. — Bernama