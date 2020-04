KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali and Perak state exco Razman Zakaria are expected to be charged in court tomorrow for violating the movement control order (MCO).

Contacted by theSun today, a senior police officer in Perak who declined to be named said both politicians will face the charges at the Gerik magistrate’s court at 9am.

Noor Azmi and Razman, who is Gunung Semanggol assemblyman, were captured in photos that were posted in the social media having a meal with several other individuals at a tahfiz centre in Lenggong, Perak in a gathering on April 17.

This led to a public uproar where netizens questioned inaction by police on the duo for flouting the MCO.

Soon after, police commenced investigations and summoned both politicians for questioning.