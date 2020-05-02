MCO violations not criminal offence: Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Those who violate the Movement Control Order (MCO) are investigated under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) and not the Penal Code, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He said MCO offenders will not have their names recorded in the police criminal record system, unlike those convicted for Penal Code offences.

“Individuals who defy the MCO are subjected to Act 342, which are not criminal offences and very different from offences investigated under the Penal Code.

“MCO violators only need to pay fines after receiving compound notices, and they are not prosecuted under the Penal Code,” he said in the daily MCO media briefing, here today.

Asked whether roadblocks need to be continued following the introduction of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) this Monday, which gives some flexibility where public movement is concerned, Ismail Sabri said that decision lies with the police.

“The police will decide whether to continue with the roadblocks or reduce the numbers,” he said. - Bernama