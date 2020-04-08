MDTC inspects 580 business premises since MCO

MALACCA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (MDTCA) has inspected 580 business premises in Malacca since enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18 until last Monday (April 6).

Its Melaka director, Norena Jaafar said of the total premises, 527 were retailers, wholesalers (47) and manufacturers (six).

She said the office also received 53 complaints on price hike during the same period, with two of them for allegedly flouting the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

The MDTCA enforcement office in Malacca will continue to carry out inspections in the state to ensure there is sufficient supply of goods during MCO,” she said in a statement here today.

Norena said the ministry’s enforcement division is also monitoring the price of egg following claims that the price will increase due to the increase in the price of the animal feed following MCO.

Based on checks conducted, she said the price of egg prices in Malacca is still under control and there is no issue on its supply as the Veterinary Department is also monitoring to ensure sufficient supply in the market.

On face mask, she said, the supply is now available at most retail outlets and pharmacies in Malacca.

Further any inquiry or complaints, the public can do so by calling the MDTCA’s Melaka enforcement call centre (ECC) at 06-2345869 from 8 am to 6 pm every day or Putrajaya at 03-88826088 which operates round the clock. - Bernama