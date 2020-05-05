Measures comprising 95% of RM260b Prihatin package value implemented: Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: All 10 core initiatives in the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) have been implemented, comprising 95% of the total package valued at RM260 billion, according to Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz (pix).

He said this percentage included all government aid that had begun to be channeled to the recipients, including the Special Prihatin Grant (GKP) for micro enterprises announced in the Additional Prihatin SME package.

The government had allocated RM2.1 billion for GKP, which was opened for applications on May 1 and involved disbursing RM3,000 in grants to active micro small and medium enterprises registered with the Inland Revenue Board, Companies Commission of Malaysia and local authorities as at Dec 31, 2019, he said.

The minister was speaking during the tabling of the fourth report on the Prihatin package implementation by the Inter-Agency Economic Stimulus Implementation and Coordination Unit (Laksana).

He said applications for GKP could be made until May 15 and applications approved would be announced in the first week of next month, with payments expected to be made at the end of June.

For further information, interested parties can visit gkp.hasil.gov.my.

Meanwhile, Tengku Zafrul said at least RM1 billion additional allocation was expected to be required on top of the RM10 billion originally earmarked under Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN), a one-off cash assistance for the B40 and M40 groups.

He said during the first phase of the BPN payout ending last week, RM5.5 billion had been given to 7.78 million recipients, up from 7.74 million recipients involving RM5.47 billion in the previous week.

Payments under phase two, which began yesterday, would be made in stages to 8.3 million B40 and M40 recipients that had already been approved, involving funds of RM3.7 billion.

Tengku Zafrul said as of April 29, nearly two million new applications and appeals had been approved entailing about RM1.5 billion.

“In line with the latest development, it is expected that an additional allocation of at least RM1 billion will be required over the original allocation of RM10 billion.

“I am pleased to announce that disbursement for new applications and successful appeals will be made beginning mid-May,” he added. - Bernama