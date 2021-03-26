Medac channels aid to 55 Datuk Keramat market traders

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Medac) today presented aid to 55 traders affected by the recent fire at Pasar Datuk Keramat, here.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (pix) said the contribution totalling RM82,500 was to help those who had lost their livelihoods and to ease their burden as they were still struggling with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“... it is sad because the fire occurred at a time when Ramadan is approaching, but we cannot avoid the unforeseen.

“However, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has decided to demolish the shops and build temporary business premises for Ramadan to enable the traders to be back in business as soon as possible,“ he said when presenting the aid to Federal Territory Malay Hawkers and Petty Traders Association president Datuk Mohamad Abdullah after a site visit today.

Wan Junaidi said agencies under Medac such as SME Corp Malaysia, Tekun Nasional, Bank Rakyat and SME Bank would help the victims to redevelop their businesses.

“They can also contact the agencies directly for the help needed,“ he said.

On March 17, over 40 shops at the Datuk Keramat wet market were gutted when fire broke out but no casualties were reported.- Bernama