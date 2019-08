IPOH: Claims that Medan Gopeng Terminal here has been reopened to pick up and drop off express bus passengers are not true.

State Housing, Local Government, Public Transport, Non-Muslim Affairs and New Villages Committee chairman, Paul Yong Choo Kiong said express bus operation is still at Meru Raya Terminal which was previously known as Amanjaya Terminal.

He said the building claimed to be a bus terminal is the Silveritage office at Medan Gopeng which has not been gazetted as an express bus terminal.

“The building owner has only allowed agents to sell express bus tickets,” he said in a statement today.

“The statement is to clarify to all express bus operators, users and ticket agents so that there is no confusion and untoward incidents on the matter,” he said. — Bernama