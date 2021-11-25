Media helps MOSTI achieve its 100 DAYS’ KPIs — Dr Adham

PUTRAJAYA: Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, today said that that the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) has achieved the three key performance indicators (KPIs) set for its first 100 days.

He said that the achievement of the KPIs was presented to Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, at the ‘report card day’ session in Parliament yesterday.

Dr Adham said that MOSTI had recorded full achievement in the National Vaccine Development Roadmap, as well as the Malaysian Genome and Vaccine Institute (MGVI), the development of a comprehensive start-up industry ecosystem and the innovation of the government delivery system (MyHackathon).

“I am happy to share that my three main KPIs as MOSTI minister have achieved 100 percent,” he said at the media engagement session here, and acknowledged that the cooperation from the media by providing coverage, almost daily, has helped in the results.

Also present at the engagement session was Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) editor-in-chief, Abdul Rahman Ahmad.

Describing the media as a link between the government and the community in conveying authentic and accurate information, Dr Adham said that communication between the government and the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ would be strained without the media, as information from the government could not be conveyed comprehensively.

“Effective delivery of information by the media is the most effective medium and trusted by the general public, especially in the phase of socio-economic recovery of the country affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Dr Adham.

However, he advised the media to cover and produce news ethically to avoid confusion among the community. — Bernama