Media statement of keeper of the ruler’s seal

KUALA LUMPUR: The following is the English translation of the full statement of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, on the Special Meeting of the Malay Rulers at Istana Negara yesterday:

In accepting the invitation of His Majesty, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustaffa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, the Rulers held a meeting with His Majesty on Sunday, 8 Rabiul Awal 1442 or 25 October 2020, at Istana Negara Kuala Lumpur. The meeting was attended by:

1. His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong

2. His Royal Highness Sultan of Terengganu

3. His Royal Highness Raja of Perlis

4. His Royal Highness Sultan of Selangor

5. His Royal Highness Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan

6. His Royal Highness Sultan of Johor

7. His Royal Highness Sultan of Perak

8. His Royal Highness Sultan of Kedah

9. His Royal Highness Regent of Pahang

His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong informed the Rulers of the decision of the Cabinet which met on 23 October 2020 to seek His Majesty’s consent to declare a state of emergency in accordance with Article 150 of the Malaysian Constitution.

Guided by the principles of constitutional monarchy - parliamentary democracy, as well as understanding the seriousness of the implications of the request on the country’s image, international perception, domestic and foreign investor confidence as well as national prosperity and the people’s livelihood, His Majesty, with wisdom, felt that it was most important for the matter to be discussed with the Rulers.

The Rulers expressed their appreciation to His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong for His Majesty having chosen to have consultations before giving any consent and arriving at any decision on the important matter. This is in accordance with the culture of syura (consultation) most encouraged by Islam when the ummah (community) is faced with an issue that needs a solution.

At the meeting, the Rulers expressed their opinions openly and frankly in the spirit of mutual respect so that these could serve as a guide and reference to help arrive at a decision. The Rulers were of the opinion it is important to respect the check-and-balance mechanism between the various branches of government and the role of His Majesty to balance the various demands to ensure justice and check any element of abuse of power. The Rulers also emphasised that it is important for the principles of constitutional monarchy and parliamentary democracy to be translated through a culture of administration that at all times upholds the Federal Constitution and the laws, and prioritises the welfare of the people.-Bernama