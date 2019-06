KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Megat Zaharuddin Megat Mohd Nor (pix) has announced his resignation as Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) chairman, effective June 30.

Megat Zaharuddin informed of his intention to resign yesterday, Felda said in a statement today.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali will announce the new chairman as the agency is under his ministry, it added.

Megat Zaharuddin, who was appointed Felda chairman on July 26 last year, had throughout his term worked on getting a better understanding of Felda issues, especially in relation to the settlers.

“Under his administration, several transformation plan initiatives were introduced and highlighted to set Felda back on the right course for sustainability and excellence.

“He had laid out and introduced Felda’s new mission, vision and core values to steer the organisation to become a progressive land scheme,“ the statement added. - Bernama