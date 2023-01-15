Melaka allocates RM880,000 for 2023 festive celebrations

ALOR GAJAH: The Melaka government has allocated RM880,000 to be distributed in conjunction with the festive celebrations this year.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said of the amount, RM232,000 will be presented to 1,160 Buddhist recipients who were selected in conjunction with this year’s Chinese New Year celebration.

“The donation was given through the Melaka State Festival Aid Donation Programme through the Melaka State Welfare Trust Fund according to the breakdown of each district.

“Today, we are distributing to 225 recipients selected by the Masjid Tanah parliamentary coordinating committee. All the elected representatives will also contribute and increase it according to their respective areas,“ he told reporters after delivering the Chinese New Year Festival donation at the Office of the Development and Coordination Committee (Japerun) of the Lendu state constituency here today.

State Women’s Affairs, Family Development and Welfare Committee chairman Datuk Kalsom Noordin, State Unity, Information, Human Resources and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem and Melaka Social Welfare Department director Burhanuddin Bachik were also present.

Sulaiman hoped the donation could ease the burden of the less fortunate, the elderly and the disabled.

In view of the arrival of tourists, the state government will continue to encourage its citizens to observe physical distancing, especially during the Chinese New Year celebrations next week, even though the federal government does not make it mandatory. - Bernama