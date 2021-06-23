Melaka Japen taking proactive steps to provide information to community

JASIN: The Melaka Information Department (Japen) through its mobile announcement unit is taking proactive steps to deliver important messages to the community on a daily basis during the Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0 period.

Its assistant director Nurhasnani Abdul Wahab said efforts to channel information on current issues to the general public was also carried out through the Info On Wheels (IOW) programme.

She said every day, the mobile announcement unit which has four teams would visit two state assembly constituencies in the state to provide information to the community.

“This unit will channel important information to the people in both urban and rural areas and remind them to stay vigilant as well as adhere strictly to the rules of the MCO 3.0 in an effort to break the Covid-19 infection chain.

“A total of 116 IOW programmes covering 541 locations across 28 state constituencies have been implemented from June 1 until yesterday,” she told reporters, here, today.

Nurhasnani said Melaka Japen is also assisting district health offices in delivering messages to certain localities such as in areas that have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order.

“Melaka Japen, in collaboration with the state branch of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry has also taken the initiatives to make announcements and channel accurate information (on Covid-19 and MCO) at supermarkets and factories statewide,” she said. — Bernama