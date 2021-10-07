Melaka polls: MOH to table pandemic management panel’s recommendations tomorrow -Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Special Committee on Pandemic Management’s recommendations on the implementation of the Melaka State Election will be tabled at the Cabinet meeting tomorrow, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin. (pix)

He said the state polls not only involved health factors, but also touched on legal and constitutional issues.

“We (Ministry of Health) will discuss again at the Cabinet meeting tomorrow. This involves health, legal and constitutional factors, so we will take note of any decision from the Cabinet.

“The ministry will prepare whatever standard operating procedure (SOP) that is required if it (state polls) goes ahead,” he said after an official visit to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) today, where he was also briefed by HKL director Dr Rohana Johan.

The Melaka State Assembly was dissolved on Oct 4 following the move by four assemblymen - Datuk Seri Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Ind-Pengkalan Batu) and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas) - in declaring a loss of confidence in and withdrawing support for the leadership of Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali.

The Election Commission (EC) received official notification of the dissolution of the 14th Melaka State Legislative Assembly on Oct 4 from Melaka state legislative assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh after the Umno-led state government lost its majority in the assembly.

Based on Article 19 (4) of the Melaka state constitution, an election must be held within a period of 60 days from the dissolution of the state assembly.

Meanwhile, Khairy said the Ministry of Health (MOH) would apply to the Economic Planning Unit and Ministry of Finance to implement several projects involving HKL under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

This included the project to upgrade the HKL Maternity Hospital building to an obstetrics and ambulatory care centre and the upgrading of the HKL Paediatric Institute following an increasing demand for maternal and child treatment.

The MOH will also apply to upgrade or construct a new haematology and pathology building, which will also be used as a new support services record storage building to replace Wisma Rekod HKL

“These are among the projects that will be or have been suggested to the Economic Planning Unit and we hope they can be approved under the 12MP so that the HKL remains a world-class national reference centre,” he said.

According to Khairy, the comprehensive development project was important to ensure that HKL’s role remains the “crown jewel” in the delivery of health services in the Klang Valley as well as continue to produce world-class clinical research.

-Bernama