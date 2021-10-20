Melaka polls: Status of four ex-assemblymen to be discussed later today — Anwar

PORT DICKSON: Pakatan Harapan (PH) will hold a meeting later today to discuss the status of four former Melaka assemblymen who withdrew their support from the Melaka Perikatan Nasional government and whether or not they will be allowed to contest in the upcoming state election on a PH ticket.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix), said the coalition had taken note of the uneasiness in some quarters if the four former assemblymen, including Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee of Pengkalan Batu, were to be fielded as the opposition candidates in the state polls on Nov 20.

“Whatever it is, we will discuss it in the meeting later today,” he said after attending the Maulidur Rasul celebration at his constituency here today.

On PKR’s move in inviting the four assemblymen at the briefing with PKR president in Melaka last Monday, Anwar said it was only a gesture of gratitude for them for bringing changes to Melaka.

Yesterday, media reported that DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said the party would not accept Norhizam back to be fielded as a PH candidate in the Melaka polls.

On March 10 last year, DAP sacked Norhizam, who was the then Melaka DAP deputy chairman after he defected and pledged support to the PN-led state government.

The three other assemblymen were Datuk Seri Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor) and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas). — Bernama