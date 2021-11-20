Melaka State Election: Polling centres open, voting starts 8am

MELAKA: The Melaka State Election voting process starts at 8am today with the opening of 217 polling centres involving 1,109 channels for the people of Melaka to choose a new government.

The process involving 476,037 normal voters out of a total of 495,195 registered voters will be managed by a total of 12,290 election officials in all 28 state constituencies until polling ends at 5.30pm.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department, the weather this morning is forecast to be clear in Melaka Tengah, Jasin and Alor Gajah districts and thunderstorms in the afternoon in all areas.

As the country is still battling the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic, voters have been urged to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOP) set, by practising physical distancing, wearing a face mask, using hand sanitiser, screening of body temperature and recording attendance by scanning the MySejahtera quick response (QR) codes before entering polling stations.

Those with symptoms or who have a body temperature above 37.5 degrees Celsius will still be allowed to vote in separate tents monitored by health officials and will be arranged to undergo further examination.

Party agents or candidates who have completed their duties and voters who have cast their ballots must leave the polling stations immediately.

To avoid crowding at the voting centres, voters are advised to come at the recommended time slots namely 8am to 10am, 10am to 12 noon, 12 noon to 2pm and 2pm to 4.30pm.

On Nov 16, a total of 11,557 registered early voters comprising military personnel and their spouses as well as police personnel had cast their ballots, involving 31 early voting centres with 47 channels while a total of 7,601 people were eligible to vote by post.

In total, the number of polling centres for the state election is 248 with 1,156 channels.

The state election will see Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) contesting in all 28 seats, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) (five), Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (IMAN) (one) and Independent (22).

It is conducted in the new norm where public speeches, lectures, physical campaigns, door-to-door visits, walkabouts and face-to-face leaflet distribution, among others are not allowed.

The state polls were called following the dissolution of the Melaka State Legislative Assembly on Oct 4 when four of the assemblymen withdrew their support for the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali. — Bernama