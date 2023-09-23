Melaka to help private healthcare facilities in hiring foreign trained nurses

MELAKA: The state government is ready to assist private healthcare facilities in getting foreign trained nurses, to help improve the quality of services in the private healthcare sector and enhance the health tourism industry in the state.

State Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem emphasised that the recruitment of these nurses must adhere to the conditions set by the Health Ministry (MOH), and they must possess specific recognised qualifications to ensure there were no negative effects on the state’s healthcare sector.

“So far, I have not received any feedback or requests from any private clinics or hospitals in the state regarding the need for foreign trained nurses. However, the state government will assist if necessary,“ he told reporters after officiating the state-level 2023 Wellness Month Celebration for Melaka which was also attended by state health director Datuk Dr Rusdi Abd Rahman here today.

On Sept 18, the media reported that private health facilities were allowed to hire foreign trained nurses beginning Oct 1. However, it was subject to several conditions, including passing the Malaysian Nursing Board Qualification Examination for Foreign Trained Nurses conducted by the Malaysian Nursing Board and that the number of foreign nurses in each private health facility cannot exceed 40 per cent of the total number of nurses.

Meanwhile, Dr Rusdi noted that despite the government’s implementation of various initiatives providing free early health screening services, the awareness among the people of Melaka was relatively low.

For example, he said the free screenings provided through the Skim Peduli Kesihatan for the B40 group (PeKa B40), which was introduced earlier this year, has been utilised by fewer than 5,000 individuals, falling short of the target of 30,000 people.

He said the PeKa B40 scheme offered early detection for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, high blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and obesity, and is available at both MOH clinics and selected private clinics.-Bernama