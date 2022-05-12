Members of British Royal Family visit Royal Pahang Weave Exhibition

LONDON: Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah received a courtesy call and played host to the Princess Royal of Britain, Princess Anne at the Malaysian High Commission in Belgrave Square, Wednesday evening.

According to the latest post on Istana Negara’s official social media, Princess Anne, who is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, visited the Royal Pahang Weave Exhibition being held for the first time in conjunction with the London Craft Week (LCW) from May 9 to 15.

Tunku Azizah, who is also patron of Yayasan Tenun Pahang Diraja briefed the Princess Royal on the weave craft art exhibition featuring handicrafts made by inmates of Penor and Bentong Prisons in Pahang, including a selection of the Raja Permaisuri Agong’s garments and personal tenun collection.

The exhibition themed “Menyulam Harapan” (Weaving Hope) is also showcasing archival fabrics and a collection of Riau-Pahang baju kurung as well as ‘samping’ from Pahang Museum, with a weaver at task.

Malaysia’s participation in the LCW this year is as one of the two curated Country Pavilions, reinforcing the festival as a platform for sharing global perspectives and shining a spotlight on London as an international hub for outstanding makers and creativity from around the world.

Earlier, Tunku Azizah also received a courtesy call from Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester, who visited the exhibition which had attracted the attention of British residents and dignitaries.

The Duchess of Gloucester, originally from Denmark married Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, a first cousin to Queen Elizabeth II.

The Princess Royal and the Duchess of Gloucester each spent time to observe a weaver demonstrating the art and techniques of making the woven fabric. — Bernama