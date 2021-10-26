Mental health: 1,797 individuals seek treatment in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 1,797 individuals in Terengganu have sought treatment for mental health issues from January to September this year and 2,144 individuals in the previous year.

State Health director Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong (pix) said to date, there were two Community Mental Health Centres (Mentari) in Terengganu, namely in Wakaf Tapai, Marang and at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ).

She said among the services offered were psychiatric treatment, counselling and psychotherapy to individuals suffering from depression as well as management of cases related to suicidal behaviour.

“This includes the Healthy Mind services at all health clinics that have been improved and managed by trained officers,” she told reporters after officiating the state-level World Mental Health Day celebration at the HSNZ Psychiatric Complex here today.

She added that among the initiatives and efforts carried out by the department to empower the community in managing their mental health was by strengthening the support services for mental health and psychosocial through helpline services and placement of counsellors and psychology officers at the district level and health clinics.

Dr Kasemani said the Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) team in all clinics and hospitals also provided emotional support to individuals affected by pandemics and crises. — Bernama