Menu Rahmah: Ministry mulls giving incentives to participating traders - Fuziah

JOHOR BAHRU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is in discussions regarding providing incentives to operators of eateries who provide Menu Rahmah to customers.

Its Deputy Minister Senator Fuziah Salleh said the matter is still in the early stages, and the form of incentives has not been decided.

“Thus far, we have yet to announce the incentives, as the matter is still being discussed, maybe (for example) a mamak shop that needs workers, so in that sense, we will help to get additional workers.

“We have not put any fiscal value in the incentive. The Menu Rahmah initiative is voluntary, where entrepreneurs can jointly develop an ecosystem which understands the problems faced by the people in dealing with the cost of living,“ she said at a press conference after the ‘Jalan-Jalan Cari Makan Menu Rahmah’ programme at Nasi Kandar KM Maju, here today.

She said this when asked to comment on giving incentives to entrepreneurs who offer the Menu Rahmah.

Fuziah said KPDN is also ready to negotiate and help entrepreneurs who want to prepare the Menu Rahmah, in terms of getting supplies of raw materials.

Regarding eateries and restaurant operators who limit the sales hours of the Menu Rahmah, Fuziah said although the initiative was voluntary, operators are expected to be able to announce the sales hours, so that customers are not disappointed by missing out on the menu.

Earlier, the owner of Nasi Kandar KM Maju, Mohd Faisul Kabeebu, said that his restaurant provides two Menu Rahmah sets, costing RM5, which offer fish and chicken with rice, vegetables, mixed sauce and warm water.

He said that the Menu Rahmah dishes are sold from 12 noon to 3 pm daily, adding that he was impelled to offer the menu so that all groups can enjoy it, especially B40. - Bernama