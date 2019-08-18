Merdeka convoy arrives in Perlis

KUALA PERLIS: The 133 members of the 17th-edition of the Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang convoy arrived in Perlis today, the 27th destination, as part of the National Day celebrations.

The convoy was flagged off by Kangar Member of Parliament Noor Amin Ahmad from Kolej Universiti Islam Perlis (Kuips) here.

Earlier, the group stopped at Felcra Lubuk Sireh, Kaki Bukit, near here to join in the National Month celebrations with students of Sekolah Kebangsaan Lubuk Sireh and the local community.

The convoy programme organised by the Information Department with the cooperation of various agencies, involves 62 vehicles including 45 big bikes, which travel throughout the country including Sabah and Sarawak, covering a distance of more than 6,000 km, with 62 stops.

The convoy was launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Malacca on August 3 and stopped at Jitra, Kedah, before moving on to Perlis, and continuing on to Tikam Batu, Sungai Petani, Kedah and Penang tomorrow. — Bernama