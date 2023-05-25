MetMalaysia: Five areas record level one hot weather status

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a level one (alert) hot weather status for four areas in the Peninsula and one in Sarawak.

According to the updated data on hot weather uploaded on Facebook as of 4.30 pm, the four areas in the Peninsula are Pasir Mas and Kuala Krai in Kelantan as well as Raub and Bentong in Pahang while the one area in Sarawak is Selangau.

The alert level refers to a daily maximum temperature of 35 to 37 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

The latest information on the daily hot weather is available at https://www.met.gov.my/iklim/status-cuaca-panas/. - Bernama