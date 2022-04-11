MetMalaysia issues strong winds, rough seas warning

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a first category warning on strong winds and rough seas over the waters off Condore, Reef North, Layang-Layang, Labuan, Palawan and Sulu.

MetMalaysia in a statement issued at 10am today said the Megi tropical storm located about 144 km northwest of Surigao City, Philippines and 950 km northeast of Sandakan, Sabah was blowing maximum winds of 65 km per hour and the situation could cause strong winds over Sabah waters.

The public has been advised to be more cautious and to follow the development of the weather situation as it is being updated every three hours via the myCuaca website and application or MetMalaysia hotline. - Bernama