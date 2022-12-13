MetMalaysia issues thunderstorm warning in Terengganu, Pahang and Johor

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds in Terengganu, Pahang, and Johor until 2 pm today.

In a statement today, it said thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds were expected to occur in Hulu Terengganu, Dungun, and Kemaman in Terengganu while, in Pahang, it involves Jerantut, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan, dan Rompin.

In Johor, similar weather conditions are expected to occur in Segamat and Mersing. - Bernama