MHO urges cops to probe property investment scams in Sarawak

KUCHING: The Malaysia International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO) today handed over a letter of complaint to the Sarawak police contingent headquarters (IPK) regarding property investment scams in the state.

MHO secretary-general Datuk Hishamuddin Hashim said he had met with Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri and personally handed over the letter to him so that immediate action could be taken to prevent more Malaysians from falling for such scams.

“MHO has received more than 80 complaints about such scams,” he told reporters when met at Sarawak IPK compound today.

Hishamuddin said the saddest thing was that the syndicate targeted the rural poor where pensioners were cheated of the money meant to buy a house.

“That is why we are here today because we want to ask the police to take legal action against the scammers. MHO is ready to work with the police to solve the problem of this organised fraud,“ he said. - Bernama