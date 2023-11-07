MIC, MCA not boycotting state elections, will help BN candidates win

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision by Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties MIC and MCA to not contest in the upcoming state elections in six states next month was not meant as a boycott but a consensus decision made as Umno candidates had a higher chance of winning seats that will be contested by the coalition.

MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M Saravanan said such a decision had been made before, during the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election in 2019, when the seat traditionally held by MIC was given to an Umno candidate who ultimately emerged victorious.

“A boycott should not even have been brought up... we view Umno’s chances of winning as being brighter... so we give way for them to contest.

“This is about BN winning... BN winning is more important than an individual party’s win,” he told reporters after the BN supreme council meeting at Menara Dato Onn, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur here tonight.

Saravanan said that although MIC and MCA were not contesting, as BN component parties, their machinery would fully support and help campaign for Umno candidates to prevail in the state elections.

MCA deputy president Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon (pix) concurred and stressed that MCA would continue to support BN candidates and ensure BN victories in every state seat contested.

The hour-long meeting was chaired by BN chairman and Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and attended by BN supreme council members, including BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani and senior leaders of several component parties.

MIC and MCA had previously announced that they would not be contesting in the upcoming state elections but would instead focus on preparations for the 16th general election.

Meanwhile, BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said in a statement immediately after the meeting ended that the BN supreme council respected the decision and commitment of its component parties to ensure victories in contested seats.

He also said that cooperation between Unity Government component parties will be strengthened.

“BN has also instructed that party machinery should be prepared and strengthened at all levels for the state elections.

“BN together with Pakatan Harapan will hold a Madani Unity Roadshow and Unity Machinery Launch in Kedah on July 15, Penang (July 16), Kelantan (July 23), Negeri Sembilan (July 27), and Terengganu (July 28),” he said.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Aug 12 as polling day for all six state elections, with nominations to be held on July 29, and early voting on Aug 8. - Bernama