Mie Tomoi confesses to torching Perlis mufti’s car, hurting JAIPs director

KANGAR: Police have confirmed that the man believed to have set the official car of Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin on fire in March was the same person who injured Perlis Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JAIPs) director Dr Hazman Hassan in September last year.

Perlis police chief SAC Noor Mushar Mohamad said, the man, nicknamed ‘Mie Tomoi’, confessed to the offences during interrogation last week.

Dr Hazman was severely injured on the face after being slashed with a sharp weapon believed to be a samurai sword by a man who broke into his house at Jalan Kampung Guru here on Sept 3, 2018.

“Mie Tomoi also admitted to have been paid by other individuals to commit both crimes,“ he told reporters at the Perlis Police Contingent headquarters, here today.

Mie Tomoi, 48, is under remand for six days until tomorrow for setting the car on fire and later will be remanded for the case of injuring the JAIPs director.

Mie Tomoi, who was arrested in Kuala Ketil, Kedah on July 6, has 16 previous records for robbery and drug abuse cases and had been convicted before. - Bernama