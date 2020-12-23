MIEA supports Residential Tenancy Act

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Institute of Estate Agents (MIEA) supports the government’s initiative to enact the Residential Tenancy Act (RTA) which in general is a good move to protect tenants and landlords.

MIEA president Lim Boon Ping said the act should provide a win-win formula for both the landlords and tenants.

“In this respect, we in the MIEA, representing the 25,000 real estate practitioners make this clarion call to the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Housing and Local Government to address the issue of racial discrimination in the renting of premises,” Lim said in a statement.

The RTA, currently being drafted by the ministry is expected to be tabled in early 2021 and aims to protect both owners and tenants.

Among the provisions will be mechanisms to address landlord and tenant disputes.

Currently, landlords and tenants have had to rely on a number of provisions in the National Land Code 1965.

“While we respect the arguments that the owner has the right to decide who they want as a tenant, it should not go against norms and justice when certain races are precluded from renting, that would be racial discrimination.

“It is important to state that race has nothing to do with the capability of a person to service one’s rental obligations. We should be more concerned whether the individual, no matter what race, is capable of being a good tenant,“ he said.

MIEA is the national body representing real estate practitioners in Malaysia. — Bernama