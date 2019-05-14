Migrant worker who attempted to stow away on plane in Penang nabbed

GEORGE TOWN: An Indonesian who attempted to fly home by hiding in the landing gear section of an airplane was arrested for trespassing at the Penang International Airport at 10am yesterday.

The 39-year-old migrant worker who worked at a chicken farm here attempted to be a stowaway aboard the cargo flight bound for Medan. He said he had not received his wages for the past two months.

The man gained access to the plane through a hole at the security fencing along the Permatang Laut area. He crawled in before running across the tarmac to the cargo plane parked at Bay 23 near the free-trade zone cargo loading area two. He was spotted by auxiliary police near the landing gear of the aircraft.

Southwest district deputy police chief DSP Jefri Md Zain, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the incident and arrest, adding that investigations under Section 7 of the Protected Areas and Protected Places Act 1959 were underway.