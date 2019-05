KUALA LUMPUR: Military personnel who have to be on duty this Hari Raya Aidilfitri will still get to mark the festival.

A total of 53 agencies, comprising corporate bodies, statutory bodies, private companies and voluntary organisations, have contributed a total of RM1.5 million in cash and kind to ensure that they are not left out of the festivities.

The contributions were handed over to Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu by Pertubuhan Kebajikan Amal Silaturahim Isteri-Isteri Harapan Malaysia (Kasih) chairman Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali at the Ministry of Defence today.

Also present at the ATM Hari Raya Aidilfitri Donation event were Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong and Chief of Defence Forces Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin.

Mohamad said 39 of the agencies donated cash while the remaining 14 contributed Hari Raya goodies.

The cash donations, amounting to RM1.45 million, was channelled to the ATM Zakat Fund.

Affin Islamic Bank contributed RM500,000, Koperasi Angkatan Tentera Malaysia Bhd gave RM350,000 while Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd and Yayasan Veteran ATM donated RM300,000 each.

Mohamad said members of the Armed Forces Family Charity Welfare Agency (Bakat) will help to pack 15,000 Hari Raya goodie bags.

“The bags will be distributed among military personnel who are on duty at home and abroad during Hari Raya Aidilfitri.”