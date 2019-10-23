Mindef allocates RM150m to repair 6,000 RKAT units

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) has allocated RM150 million in 2020 to repair 6,000 units of Armed Forces Family Housing (RKAT).

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said his ministry would ensure the existing RKAT units were restored and could be comfortably occupied by Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) personnel.

He said at the moment the ministry was focusing on maintenance in line with the government’s culture of ‘Repair, Replace and Restore’ (3R).

“The effort followed a pioneer project by Defence Ministry this year in which RM50 million was allocated for the maintenance of 1,947 RKAT units nationwide. Almost all repair projects are expected to be completed before the end of the year.

“The focus on maintenance as well as restoration of RKAT was carried out based on the findings of the Auditor-General’s Report 2018,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad said various weaknesses in the existing RKAT maintenance management planning were identified, while the failure of the previous administration to comply with regulations caused many units to worsen and abandoned.

“From 54,497 RKAT units, it was found 12,261 units (22.5%) were unsafe for occupation as they were too badly damaged.

“From 2016 to 2018, only 2,447 units were approved for repair which was below than 8,724 units planned originally,” he said.

He added that from 26,487 complaints received on maintenance from 2015 to 2018, only 17,014 complaints (64.2%) were resolved.

Mohamad said the matter was due to the negligence of the earlier administration which was not sensitive to the real needs of the ATM.

“My ministry acknowledged other suggestions in the report to provide a maintenance prevention plan especially in repairing water pipes, guidelines on lift maintenance, improvement in contract process and ensuring compliance with internal regulations so that the allocation is not abused.

“These suggestions will be considered for implementation to ensure the best service is given to ATM members,” he said.

Mohamad said the condition of RKAT units is one of the important elements to ensure the well-being of ATM personnel who sacrificed for the nation in the course of their duty.

“With the RKAT properly maintained, ATM staff need not worry about the condition of their families when they are on duty. The comfort and peace enjoyed by the people could only be achieved through the blood and sweat of ATM personnel,” he added. - Bernama