Mindef, Home Ministry receive RM38.7b to enhance national security - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Defence Ministry (Mindef) has been allocated RM19.7 billion, an increase of RM2 billion compared with this year, while the Home Ministry to receive RM19 billion, an increase of RM500 million compared with this year, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said to strengthen the level of the country’s defence and security preparedness, the government will begin the process of acquiring new assets.

“This includes the acquisition of 12 new helicopters for the Royal Malaysian Air Force; the acquisition of key assets of the Malaysian army such as 60 infantry fighting vehicles, 50 High Mobility Light Tactical Vehicles (HMLTV), six Hovercraft Integrated Fast Interceptors as well as 733 support vehicles of various types.

“Apart from that, the work to refurbish two submarine assets in addition to continuing the procurement of three Littoral Mission Ships (LMS) for the Royal Malaysian Navy,” said Anwar when tabling the Malaysia Madani 2024 Budget in Parliament today.

He said the procurement was to replace old assets with seven twin-engine aircraft and five PDRM light helicopters.

Anwar said the government will also increase its maritime assets next year, including the acquisition of 45 units of various types of army boats and nine units of next-generation patrol boats as well as interceptor boats for the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

He added that the government will also build seven border posts in Melikin and Pa' Daleh, Sarawak; a security post in Sungai Desa Aji Kuning, Sebatik Island in Sabah as well as preliminary work on the construction of two ICQS in Nabawan and Kalabakan in Sabah.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, said the government will establish a single border agency (SBA) and RM20 million will also be provided to maintain, repair and acquire capital assets at international entry points nationwide. -Bernama