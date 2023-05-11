Mini petrol station with portable container system to be built in Kapit

KAPIT: A mini petrol station using the portable container system (PCS) will be built at Simpang 4, Kampung Sawang, Jalan Lepong Balleh, about eight kilometres from Kapit town, said Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ewon Benedick.

He said the petrol station, which will be built by Koperasi Sungai Kapit Berhad (KSKB), is the second in Sarawak to utilise the PCS and is owned by a cooperative.

The first petrol station using the PCS is located in the Bau-Lundu area, operated by Koperasi Permodalan SALCRA Sarawak Berhad.

“I hope that the opening of this petrol station will benefit not only the cooperative but also the local community, particularly those living in rural areas to get fuel supplies,“ he said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the project here today.

Ewon said his ministry, through the Malaysia Co-operative Societies Commission’s Revolving Capital Fund (TMPSKM), is providing eligible cooperatives with financing incentives of up to RM30 million for a maximum period of 25 years.

According to the Sarawak SKM statistics, as of Dec 31 last year, there were 1,159 cooperatives in Sarawak, comprising 310,125 members, with assets valued at RM647.5 million and revenue of more than RM392.6 million.-Bernama