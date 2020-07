KUALA LUMPUR: A minister in the Prime Minister’s Department is said to have put up a Facebook post, claiming that he has been given “full licence” to instruct the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi)to take action against the transgender community in Malaysia.

A statement from the Galen Centre raised that such powerful words by the minister in charge of religious affairs, Dr. Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, should be viewed with caution.

“It is a fact which has been thoroughly documented that transgender persons in Malaysia encounter harrassment, discrimination and subject to physical assaults.

Despite the injustice and demonisation faced by this community, perpetrators of abuse against them often act with impunity and

escape unpunished. In some extreme cases, transgender persons have become seriously injured or lost their lives,“ said Galen Centre for Health & Social Policy chief executive Azrul Mohd Khalib.

He called for the minister to withdraw his statement and pointed out that the such words send a signal which could lead to an escalation in harmful and discriminating actions against transgenders.

Azrul recalled an event back in 2017, when Zulkifli during his time as the Mufti of the Federal Territories, had engaged in a dialogue with a group in Chow Kit and promoted a message of compassion, empathy and understanding towards the transgender community, with the intention of helping and providing assistance.

In 2018, Zulkifli even hosted a delegation of transgender women at his office for a discussion and called for reforms. “His main message then was that people should not condemn, judge or punish the community, but rather to find a common ground. Now, he is calling for

their “tangkap” or arrest. What happened?” asked Azrul.

“Everyone is equally entitled to the rights and protections provided for under Malaysian law and that includes being able to walk about without having to fear of being prosecuted for who we are, being beaten up or

subject to physical harm.

“Zulkifli’s words could cause obstacles and barriers for transgenders and raise fear and discrimination ... They could be turned away when seeking treatment and healthcare.”

Meanwhile, a senior fellow at the Galen Centre, Mitch Yusof, emphasised that “transgender persons have been and will always be a part of the society, a part of the country and to exclude them based on their identity boils down to discrimination at the highest level”.