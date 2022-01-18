Minister: Thaipusam SOPs further eroded Indians trust in govt

PETALING JAYA: The Thaipusam SOPs have further eroded the trust of the Indian community in the government, said Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan.

“I must put on record that by and large, Hindus in this country are very unhappy with (the government’s) decision.

“They ask me why thousands can go shopping at Pavilion but attendance at Batu Caves is limited.

“In the end, we are losing the trust of the community,“ he was quoted saying by Free Malaysia Today at Batu Caves earlier today.

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique previously said that only 6,000 devotees would be allowed on Jan 16, Jan 17 and Jan 19 at the Batu Caves Sri Subramaniar temple, the centre of the country’s celebrations.

The carrying of paal kudam (milk pot), prayer activities and chariot processions would be allowed while the carrying of kavadis was not permitted.