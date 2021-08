KUALA LUMPUR: For first-timer in the Malaysian Cabinet, PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad prayed to be given the strength, health and integrity to should the responsibilities that have been entrusted upon him as a Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs).

“Alhamdulillah, I’m grateful for the appointment,“ Idris, 58, told Bernama.

Idris said he would continue and strengthen the Manhaj Rabbani Policy, which is an Islamic administrative policy that is based on three main thrusts, namely Thaqafah (knowledge), Ruuhaniyyah (spirituality) and Da’wah (activism), as introduced by the previous government.

He is among the four new faces in the federal government’s cabinet under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

Former Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who is Bersatu deputy presiden, has been appointed as Youth and Sports Minister.

The other two new faces are Jelebu Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Jalaludin Alias and ​​Pasir Puteh Member of Parliament Nik Zawawi Salleh, who have been appointed as Deputy Agriculture and Food Industry Minister II, respectively.

Their names were mentioned when Ismail Sabri announced his list of results-oriented Cabinet, involving 31 ministers, including four senior ministers, and 38 deputy ministers.

As for Jalaluddin, who described his new responsibility as a trust and a challenge, is determined to give his best service.

“I would also like to remind myself that this appointment is a challenge to fulfill the government’s aspirations in improving the socio-economy of the people and not just to fill the (deputy minister) post,“ he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who retained his portfolio as senior minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry, is committed to ensuring the country’s economy continues to progress at a sustainable growth and recovery for the sake of the Malaysian Family.

“Thank you YAB @IsmailSabri60 for the trust and confidence for me to continue to helm @MITIMalaysia. Back to serve,“ he said in a post on Twitter.

Khairy Jamaluddin, who will be helming the Health Ministry, expressed his appreciation to the prime minister for his appointment.

“Thank you to YAB PM, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for the trust in me. InsyaAllah, I will shoulder this responsibility and trust to the best possible for the sake of the Malaysian Family,“ he said.

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, who was previously Senior Foreign Minister and now the Defence Minister, gave an assurance that he would do his best for the sake of members of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) who have done a great service to the country.

“PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s trust in me to return to helm the Defence Ministry is very much appreciated. InsyaAllah, will do my utmost best, ”said the Sembrong Member of Parliament in a post on his Twitter page.

As for Datuk Seri M. Saravanan, who retained his portfolio as the Minister of Human Resources, he said he would continue and improve the policies that had been made by the ministry.

The existing policies, especially on the management of foreign workers and the safety net of workers would be given more attention, he said when interviewed during special programme, “Kabinet Baharu Malaysia” (Malaysian New Cabinet) on Bernama TV.

Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, who is helming the Housing and Local Government Ministry also thanked the new leadership for his appointment.

“THANK YOU YAB DATO’ SRI ISMAIL SABRI YAAKOB @IsmailSabri60 for trusting me to serve the Malaysian Family at @kpkt_gov. Everything is for the sake of Malaysia,” according to a post on his Twitter.

Kuala Pilah Member of Parliament Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith, who had served in three different portfolios before, has been appointed as Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy).

“I am excited to work with influential and experienced leaders, like Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy), I will get to have many new experiences working with him,” he added.

Meanwhile, Paya Besar MP Mohd Shahar Abdullah who was named Deputy Finance Minister I said his focus was finding ways to reduce people’s problems.

Maran MP Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib, who was appointed Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government, said his ‘return’ to his previous post enabled him to continue with the housing development agenda to help the people own homes.

For Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker who was appointed Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, one of his main agendas was job opportunities including helping those looking for work through his portal ‘Kelab Harmoni Malaysia’.

Lipis MP Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad, thanked Ismail Sabri for his appointment as Deputy Minister of Rural Development I, and promised to give his best.

Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim who was reappointed as Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation said he hoped that the Science, Technology and Innovation Policy 2020-2030 could be further strengthened to make Malaysia a high-income and high-technology country by 2030.

Masjid Tanah MP Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsuddin who described her appointment as Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) as a trust, is determined to shoulder the responsibility as best as she could.

Jasin MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah who was named Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries is also determined to provide the best service.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob hopes the new Cabinet can carry out its duties with full responsibility, integrity and trust while Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor wants priority to be given to bring the country out of the health and economic crisis due to Covid-19.

Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the combination of old and new faces would ensure that the issue of Covid-19 pandemic and economic management is addressed properly. - Bernama