SERDANG: Enhancing educational content and adopting new technology in teaching and learning methods are among the steps that can be taken to raise the thinking skills of the future generation.

These strategies should also go hand-in-hand with a focus on communication and leadership skills, Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik (pix) said in a speech today.

The transformation, he said, should begin from kindergarten to the tertiary level to prepare citizens for Society 5.0.

Society 5.0 is defined as a convergence of the physical and cyber spaces to balance economic advancement with the resolution of social problems.

This, Maszlee said, could be achieved through the implementation of big data, internet of things (IoT) artificial intelligence (AI) and robots that fused into every industry and across all social segments.

Maszlee’s speech was delivered by Norizan Harun, the secretary of the informaton management division of the Education Ministry, at the opening of the 48th Asia-Pacific Advanced Network (Apan48) at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) here.

The theme of Apan48 – “Towards A Sustainable Societal Well-Being” – is also aligned with Malaysia’s Industrial Revolution 4.0 and Education 4.0 targets.

Maszlee said Society 5.0 would be technology-based, human-centric society emerging from the fourth industrial revolution.

A total of 240 delegates, comprising presenters and participants, from 27 countries are attending the week-long Apan48. The delegates are from countries such as Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific nations.

The Apan community of researchers, technologists, innovators and entrepreneurs plays a vital and significant role in charting and creating new frontiers to strike a balance between the humanities, science and technology on one side and the immense creative and artistic talents of the various cultures on the other.