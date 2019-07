PUTRAJAYA: Retirees of the Communications and Multimedia Ministry can continue to contribute actively to the community and country, Minister Gobind Singh Deo (pix) said today.

He said they can participate in community programmes and also serve as intermediaries in promoting programmes and activities of the ministry.

In this way, through programmes such as e-entrepreneur, e-rezeki and mymaker (to produce more young inventors), these retirees can be the intermediaries in promoting the ministry’s programmes and activities to enhance the skills and economy of the people, he said.

“If all ministry staff together propagate government policies, I am confident this will surely raise the credibility and excellence of the ministry and the civil service,” he said when addressing several retiring staff of the ministry, here.

Ministry secretary-general Datuk Suriani Ahmad was also present at the Jasamu Dikenang event.

At the event, Gobind advised the retiring staff to take care of their health and plan their finances well.

“The world of retirement holds many challenges and uncertainties. Planning a life of retirement requires sufficient savings, mental and physical health and an extensive social network.

“Older people are also susceptible to illnesses. Therefore, the first thing is to take care of your health, avoid contracting serious ailments and go for periodic medical examinations, maintain a balanced diet and control the quantity of food intake,” he said.

A representative of the retiring staff at the event, director-general of broadcasting Abdul Muis Shefii, said he and his colleagues were grateful that during their service they were given the opportunity to prepare themselves with noble values.

“We have had good and bitter experiences and made sacrifices, such as leaving the family for long periods, returning home late and so on, but we soldiered on with full commitment to ensure we fulfilled our responsibilities.

“These experiences brought benefits in the form of identity, discipline and obedience to regulations,” said Abdul Muis who goes on mandatory retirement on Jan 1 next year.

A total of 255 retiring staff from the ministry and its agencies, such as the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), Information Department, Tun Abdul Razak Institute of Broadcasting and Information, Personal Data Protection Department and National Film Development Corporation of Malaysia (Finas), were honoured at the event.

