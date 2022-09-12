Ministry seizes over 5,000kg of packet cooking oil in Seremban

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) confiscated 5,015 kilogrammes of subsidised cooking oil with an estimated value of RM 12,537.50 in Tasik Jaya Light Industrial Park, this morning.

State KPDN director Muhammad Zahir Mazlan said the team mounted a raid at about 10.15am and found 295 boxes containing subsidised cooking oil in one-kilogramme packs from premises used as a collection centre for used cooking oil.

He said inspections revealed that the premises and individuals detained did not have licences or authorisation letters to deal with controlled goods. The ministry suspected that subsidised cooking oil is added to used cooking oil inside a tank before being sold to other companies for biofuel.

“This syndicate is believed to have been doing this for around six months,” he said in a statement here today.

He said four local suspects aged between 22 and 46 years old were detained and the cooking oil was confiscated for investigation purposes under the Control of Supplies Act 1961. - Bernama