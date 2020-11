REMBAU: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) will identify women entrepreneurs, especially among the target groups, to be absorbed in the ministry’s new programmes early next year.

Its Deputy Minister, Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff said that the move was to provide training and courses as well as to get space and loans for these entrepreneurs to grow their business in the future.

“We will provide participants. Under the ministry, there are women from the B40 and others in need. Hence, through these programmes, their economy will be able to be strengthened.

“We encourage them to get involved in business, especially online as well as to provide them the opportunities to start a business,” she told reporters after presenting contributions to senior citizens at the Senior Citizens Activity Centre (PAWE) in conjunction with the Kembara Prihatin Negara programme, here today.

She said the new programmes would be implemented in collaboration with several ministries including the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, using the allocation from the 2021 Budget.

On Nov 12, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun was reported to have said that her ministry would help women and single mothers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic through a programme to be launched in December.

Commenting on the Kembara Prihatin Negara programme, Siti Zailah said that a total of 31 sessions had been organised thus far involving almost 800 participants nationwide.

The Kembara Prihatin Negara is aimed at helping one million people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, apart from disseminating information on the services and incentives implemented by the government.-Bernama