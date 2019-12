PUTRAJAYA: Streamlining strategic communications and identifying essential items for consumers are among steps to be taken before the implementation of the Petrol Subsidy Programme (PSP) next year.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix) said these were among the recommendations made by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during a meeting on the implementation of PSP last week.

“We have been urged to relay information to the people more effectively and have more media engagement to avoid misinterpretations,“ he told reporters after the ministry’s monthly gathering here yesterday.

PSP which will be implemented on Jan 1, 2020 will see the retail price of RON 95 be floated gradually.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said complaints with regards to online transactions was the second highest received by the ministry and as at Dec 7, 4993 complaints were recorded.

He said online transactions alone covered 24.73% of total complaints received. — Bernama