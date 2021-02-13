Ministry to strengthen urban farming programme -Annuar Musa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13: The Federal Territories Ministry will strengthen the urban farming programme to allow the farm produce to be commercialised and sustain the activity for a long time.

Its Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said this would enable those involved in the programme to generate their own capital to sustain the activity and not solely rely on government’s assistance.

“The urban farming programme is carried out on a small scale but we need (help from other parties) to market the produce. This matter will be monitored by the ministry and there will also be an involvement of non-governmental organisations,” he told reporters at the press conference held at the Sentul Perdana Community Centre after visiting the urban farming project at the Seri Malaysia PPR (People’s Housing Project) in Desa Petaling today.

Annuar said currently in Kuala Lumpur there are 21 urban farming locations and the ministry had identified another 52 locations with the total area of 27 hectares for the purpose.

Meanwhile, Annuar said the ministry had also chosen 23 people among the homeless to cultivate an open area adjacent to Anjung Kelana, Taman Desa for farming beginning March 1.

The newly established transit for the homeless, similar to the Anjung Singgah transit centre, would require its inhabitants to be involved in the programme, Annuar said adding that it was to help them build confidence so that they would not remain at the transit centre forever.

In addition, Annuar said the Kuala Lumpur City Hall would conduct a study on setting up a central kitchen as a support to the homeless who have cooking skills for them to get back on their feet and not be homeless anymore, as counselling alone would not solve the matter.-Bernama