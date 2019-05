SANDAKAN: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry will ensure that access to broadband is widened in this district although service availability in terms of coverage area and fixed lines provided by telecommunications companies is already high.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said for the Telekom Malaysia (TM) Unifi fixed line broadband, 16,000 lines have been provided but so far only 6,846 lines used, while for TM Streamyx broadband, 29,929 lines have been provided but only 28.5% used.

He said 3G network services in this district have reached 95.6% while LTE 4G, 77.8%.

“Although the figures given to me show that broadband connectivity in Sandakan is quite high, there are still complaints that certain areas do not have Unifi and internet services at all.

“So, I have accepted all complaints and extended them to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and hope that they will look into this matter soon,“ he told reporters after he and Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong appeared as guests at a dialogue organised by Elopura DAP here today.

He said this commitment was in line with the government’s efforts to expand the broadband service infrastructure throughout the country, especially through the implementation of the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP)

“This means we will go to every state and focus on this matter, and we will create a complaints division under MCMC to take reports from the people.

“This is especially to identify problems on connectivity in states,“ he said.

On the Sandakan parliamentary by-election, Gobind said although DAP had been getting encouraging support throughout the campaign, the party needed to work hard to hear out the people and solve their problems.

He hoped that campaigning in Sandakan would proceed smoothly and all candidates including from DAP would use their own approaches to win the support of voters. — Bernama