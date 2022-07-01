Missing anglers, crew members found safe near cendor oil rig

KUALA TERENGGANU: A group of 10 anglers and three boat crew members who went missing in Besut waters near the Tapis oil rig on Wednesday have been found safe.

Terengganu Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR) Officer Maritime Lieutenant Commander Mohd Arizan Hakimi Mohd Zain said the boat was found at about 1.40 pm today around the Cendor oil rig, some 80 nautical miles from Kuala Terengganu.

“The boat which suffered engine damage was found by a supply vessel that was headed to an oil rig.

“The victims were all found in good condition and given food and drinks by the supply boat crew members,” he said after briefing family members of the victims at the Terengganu Maritime office here today.

Mohd Arizan Hakimi said the process of bringing home the victims, aged between 32 and 52, on board the KM Redang vessel is ongoing, and they are expected to land at the Terengganu Maritime jetty at about 10 pm, subject to weather conditions.

Meanwhile, Rahmah Abdullah, 72, the mother of one of the anglers, Mohd Faizal Ismail, 47, said she was very extremely relieved when informed that her eldest son and friends were safe.

Mohd Faizal was supposed to return to Melaka on Wednesday and the family went through anxious moments when he did not return to shore as scheduled, she added. - Bernama