MIRI: The search and rescue operation to look for Sim How Hua, 41, who disappeared while making a dive in the Miri waters yesterday afternoon had been halted following the discovery of his body at 10.50am today.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said in a brief statement that the victim’s body was found stuck to the rope of a fish trap located 4.1 nautical miles north-west of Miri by a search and rescue team.

“The victim’s body has arrived at the Miri Marina Jetty at 11.15am and taken to the Miri Hospital for further action,” it said.

The victim who was wearing a full diving suit went missing at location 4.5 nautical miles north-west in the Miri waters at 4.10pm yesterday while diving.

The operation was activated at 9.40pm last night after receiving a report on the disappearance of a diver at 9.35pm. — Bernama