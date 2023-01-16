Missing man in Bera found drowned

KUANTAN: The body of a 19-year-old man, who was reported missing while swimming in a river near Masjid Lama Kampung Batu Bor, Bera, last Saturday, was found this morning.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani said the victim, Faizal Akmal Fikri Mohd Fauzi was found at 10.44am.

“The victim was found floating in the river and the body has been handed over to the police for further action,” he said when contacted.

Faizal Akmal Fikri, whose address was in Kampung Bukit Lada, Temerloh, is said to have gone to the river on a motorcycle alone and his personal belongings were also found at the scene. - Bernama