Missing man in Sabah feared eaten by crocodile

KINABATANGAN: A man who was reported missing is feared to have been eaten by a crocodile at Kampung Sinar Jaya here last night.

The 40-year-old victim was said to have fallen victim to a crocodile attack while fishing for prawns near a river bank in the village.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in a statement today said Kinabatangan Fire and Rescue Station rescuers rushed to scene after the station was alerted of the incident.

The victim has yet to be found and the search and rescue operation resumes today after it was halted at 10.35pm last night. — Bernama