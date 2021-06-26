Missing PwD teen girl in Rawang not kidnapped — Police

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no element of kidnapping in the incident where a teenage girl with disabilities was allegedly taken by a man in a car in Bandar Country Homes, Rawang, here, this morning.

Gombak District Police chief ACP Zainal Mohamed Mohamed said further investigations into the incident, which went viral on social media, revealed that the 16-year-old girl had flagged down a passing vehicle in the area while walking alone without her mother’s knowledge.

He said that the victim’s mother had gone to buy breakfast during the 9am incident, and an 80-year-old man who was driving his car had stopped and allowed the teenager onboard.

“The man allowed the teenager to get into his car because he assumed she was seeking help. The victim’s mother, 54, then realised that her daughter was missing and asked nearby traders and was informed that she had gotten into a grey Perodua Myvi driven by a man,” Zainal Mohamed said in a statement.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that an acquaintance of the mother had uploaded the incident in several WhatsApp groups until the car that the daughter had gotten into was found by the public at Saujana Rawang around 12.30pm the same day.

“The mother, however, found her daughter safe and unharmed. Further investigations revealed that the man who allegedly took the girl did not know where to take her because she only kept quiet until his car was stopped by some people around Saujana Rawang,” he said.

The investigation of this case, he added, had nothing to do with kidnapping and the mother, who lodged a missing person police report, subsequently withdrew it. — Bernama