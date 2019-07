KUALA LUMPUR: The search and rescue (SAR) operation of the two missing soldiers on Pulau Perak, Kedah on July 19, has now been expanded to cover a wider area at sea.

A source said while the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) had deployed the Kapal Diraja Muhammad Amin on July 20 to carry the SAR around the island and its waters, it would now go further out to sea.

Search efforts had been carried out on the island (Pulau Perak), but there was nothing to indicate that Cpl David Edmund Rapi, 39 and L/Cpl Moses Logers, 25, were missing. There was no trace of their clothes or shoes on the island which has a rugged terrain with steep cliffs.

The source told Bernama that the SAR operation would continue until the soldiers were found, adding that there had been no directive for it to be discontinued.

On July 23, Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, said that the authorities had conducted investigations from all angles regarding the disappearance of the two men who were with the Fourth Battalion of the Royal Regiment based at the Bukit Cowder Camp in Perlis.

The two solders had been part of the ‘Op Pejarak’, an operation of the Royal Malaysian Navy in which army personnel were stationed on two islands in the waters between Perak and Kedah. They were found missing during a roll call on July 19. — Bernama