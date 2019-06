KOTA BARU: Islamic missionary work conducted by Kelantan government departments and non-governmental organisations, as well as the Kelantan Islamic Religious Department (Maik), for the Orang Asli community in the state is not against the law, said state executive councilor Datuk Nasaruddin Daud.

He said the reason being that Islam is the official religion of the federation and provided under Article 3 (1) of the Federal Constitution.

“Their missionary work cannot be questioned because it is not against the Federal Constitution. Those who are not happy with it should study and understand the provisions in the constitution before making any allegation,” he added.

Nasaruddin, who is the State Islamic Development, Dakwah, Information and Regional Relations Committee chairman told reporters this at a Aidilfitri celebration hosted by the Kelantan Islamic Religious Department (Jaheaik) here today.

He was commenting on views by various quarters that missionary work conducted by Maik and Jaheaik for the Orang Asli community was against human rights and religious freedom.

“The missionary work carried out by Maik and Jaheaik is only to expose the Orang Asli to Islam. It is not to force them to embrace the religion,” he said. — Bernama